Pompeo insists 'tide is turning' on China; closed consulate in Houston was 'den of spies'

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday (Jul 30) the "tide is turning" in US dealings with China.



Reflecting rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, Pompeo took a tough line on China in testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"We see the Chinese Communist Party for what it is: The central threat of our times," Pompeo said.

In recent days, Washington and Beijing have each closed one of the other country's consulates - the United States closing China's office in Houston and China retaliating by shuttering the US facility in Chengdu - and Pompeo recently announced an end to Hong Kong's special trading status.

"We closed the consulate in Houston because it was a den of spies," Pompeo said.

He said other countries are supporting US initiatives like the push not to use Huawei Technologies equipment in 5G networks and stepped-up maritime maneuvers in the South China Sea.

"Our vigorous diplomacy has helped lead an international awakening to the threat of the CCP. Senators, the tide is turning," Pompeo said.



However, Pompeo also noted the difficulty of forming an international alliance, given China's economic strength. He said he was "surprised and dismayed" at the number of countries that backed Beijing's crackdown on the autonomy of Hong Kong.



President Donald Trump's administration has tried to slash spending on diplomacy since it took office, something rejected by Congress every year.

Committee Democrats released a report this week harshly criticising Pompeo's tenure at State, saying he had harmed diplomacy by leaving jobs open for months, treating career diplomats poorly and promoting a culture of retaliation.

