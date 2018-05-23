Pompeo says 'bad deal' with North Korea 'not an option' for US

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the United States is prepared to walk away from negotiations with North Korea if upcoming talks on its nuclear program head in the wrong direction.

"A bad deal is not an option. The American people are counting on us to get this right. If the right deal is not on the table, we will respectfully walk away," Pompeo said in his opening remarks for a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

