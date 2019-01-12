Pompeo says good outcome possible for both Turkey and Syrian Kurds

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday he was optimistic that a "good outcome" can be achieved that protects both Turkey and the Syrian Kurds, after speaking to the Turkish foreign minister.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is pictured before boarding a plane leaving Egypt as he departs for Manama, Bahrain, at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, January 11, 2019. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking in Abu Dhabi, Pompeo also said the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria is a "tactical change" and does not alter U.S. military capacity to counter Islamic State and Iran.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Source: Reuters

