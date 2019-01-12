Pompeo says good outcome possible for both Turkey and Syrian Kurds

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday he was optimistic that a "good outcome" can be achieved that protects both Turkey and the Syrian Kurds, after speaking to the Turkish foreign minister.

DUBAI: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday he was optimistic that a "good outcome" can be achieved that protects both Turkey and the Syrian Kurds, after speaking to the Turkish foreign minister.

Speaking in Abu Dhabi, Pompeo also said the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria is a "tactical change" and does not alter U.S. military capacity to counter Islamic State and Iran.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Mark Heinrich)