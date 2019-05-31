Pompeo says Iran attacked oil tankers to raise global oil price

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday (May 30) blamed Iran for attacks this month on oil tankers in the Gulf, saying it was an effort by Tehran to raise the global price of oil.

"These were efforts by the Iranians to raise the price of crude oil throughout the world," Pompeo told reporters shortly before leaving for a trip to Europe. 

Earlier, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said evidence that Iran was behind the attacks would be presented to the United Nations Security Council next week.

