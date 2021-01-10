Pompeo says lifting 'self-imposed restrictions' on US-Taiwan relationship

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gives a briefing to the media
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a briefing to the media at the State Department in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2020. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday (Jan 9) said he was lifting "self-imposed restrictions" on the relationship between the United States and Taiwan.

"Today I am announcing that I am lifting all of these self-imposed restrictions," Pompeo said in a statement.

"Executive branch agencies should consider all 'contact guidelines' regarding relations with Taiwan previously issued by the Department of State under authorities delegated to the Secretary of State to be null and void," he added.

Source: Reuters

