Pompeo says Saudi, UAE trying to avoid civilian harm in Yemen

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he had certified to Congress that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are working to avoid harming civilians in Yemen, a determination required by this year's defense spending bill.

Pompeo said in a statement he had advised Congress on Tuesday that "the governments of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates are undertaking demonstrable actions to reduce the risk of harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure resulting from military operations of these governments."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)