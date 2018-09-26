Pompeo says Trump-Kim summit more likely after October: Report

Trump held an unprecedented summit with Kim in Singapore in June that yielded a broad pledge by Kim to "work toward" denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

Kim’s commitments and actions, however, have fallen far short of Washington’s demands for a complete inventory of North Korea’s weapons programs and irreversible steps to give up a nuclear arsenal that potentially threatens the United States.

"It will take a while; there will be a process to this," Pompeo said. "President Trump's been clear about that and clear-eyed about that since the very beginning."

Asked if Kim had agreed to allow international inspectors into nuclear sites, Pompeo said, "Yes."

He did not, though, comment on whether any US or international inspectors had been allowed into nuclear sites in the reclusive communist country but said verification was important in any nuclear agreement.

"We've talked about this verification from the beginning," he told CBS. "We're not going to buy a pig in a poke. We're going to get this right. We're going to deliver on this commitment (to denuclearise) that Chairman Kim has made to the world."

Pompeo said he would be going to Pyongyang soon but did not give a date.



Speaking to reporters as he was entering the United Nations on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the United States and North Korea have "a wonderful relationship going" and that he would be announcing the timing and location of his next meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the "very near future."

Trump added: "I'll be meeting with Chairman Kim in the very near future. It'll be announced. We're having a press conference today. We'll start talking about that. But we'll be announcing where and when in the very near future."

Asked what North Korea had to do before his next meeting with Kim, Trump said, the two had made "a tremendous amount of progress" since last year.

"They're denuclearising North Korea. We have a wonderful relationship going between our country and them," he said.