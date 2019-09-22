Pompeo urges world to resist China's demands to repatriate ethnic Uighurs

NEW YORK: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday (Sep 22) called on all countries to resist China's demands to repatriate ethnic Uighurs, saying Beijing's campaign in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang was an "attempt to erase its own citizens."

Pompeo made the remarks during a meeting with the foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries. UN experts and activists say at least 1 million Uighurs, and members of other largely Muslim minority groups, have been detained in camps in the remote Xinjiang region.

