Pope accepts resignation of Chilean cardinal accused of abuse cover up

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, the archbishop of Santiago, Chile, who has been caught up in the country's sex abuse scandal.

A Vatican statement on Saturday (Mar 23) said the pope had named Bishop Celestino Aós Braco of the Chilean city of Copiapó, as "apostolic administrator" to run the Santiago archdiocese until a new archbishop is named to succeed Ezzati.

Ezzati faces multiple charges of cover up, including some relating to the case of Oscar Munoz, a former top aide to the Santiago Archbishopric, who is facing trial on charges he abused and raped at least five children.

