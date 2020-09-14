Pope Francis 'constantly monitored' for signs of COVID-19: Vatican

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis is being "constantly monitored" for signs of the coronavirus, a top Vatican official said Monday (Sep 14), after the 83-year old pontiff met with a cardinal who later tested positive.

Philippine cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, 63, had a private audience with Francis on Aug 29. He went on to test positive for COVID-19 on his return to Manila on Sep 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are being prudent," Secretary of State Pietro Parolin told ANSA news agency.

"There is no particular alarm (in the Vatican)", but the health of the head of the world's 1.2 billion Catholics was being "constantly monitored", he added.

Pope Francis, whose birth name is Jorge Bergoglio, has shown little fear for his own health since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic early this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Pope talks to those who visit him at the Apostolic Palace without wearing a face mask. Last week he was spotted wearing one for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but he took it off to chat to the faithful.

However, he shunned his usual practice of shaking hands and kissing babies, and used hand sanitiser which was handed to him by a personal assistant.

The Pope was tested for the coronavirus in March when a prelate living in the same residence as him was found to be positive.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram