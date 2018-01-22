Pope Francis leaves Peru at end of Latin American trip
Pope Francis departed Peru for Rome on Sunday, ending a trip to Latin America that also included neighbouring Chile.
LIMA: Pope Francis departed Peru for Rome on Sunday, ending a trip to Latin America that also included neighbouring Chile.
The visit was marked by tough talk on political corruption in Latin America and a backlash over what many see as his insufficient resolve to tackle sexual abuse in the Church.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Philip Pullella; Editing by Paul Simao)