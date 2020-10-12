Pope meets acquitted Australian Cardinal Pell

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis met on Monday (Oct 12) with Australian Cardinal George Pell, who returned to Rome last month for the first time since being jailed - and then acquitted - on child sex abuse charges.

The Argentinian pontiff, a fierce defender of the presumption of innocence, held a private audience with Pell at the Apostolic Palace, the Vatican said, without providing any further details.

The Vatican released a brief video clip of the meeting, a clear sign both the pope and Pell wanted the reception to be seen widely.

In it, Francis is heard saying “good to see you" and “more than a year" - an apparent reference to the time Pell spent in prison.

Neither man was wearing a protective mask, despite the surge in coronavirus infections in the Lazio region surrounding the Vatican, and despite the Vatican's own admission on Monday that four Swiss Guards had tested positive for COVID-19.

"It went very well," Pell told reporters in front of his residence just outside the Vatican walls.



NOT SUMMONED BACK: SENIOR OFFICIALS

While a reunion between the head of the Roman Catholic Church and the man he once appointed as his trusted anti-corruption tsar had been expected, it was not clear whether Pell would be entrusted with a new Vatican role.

Senior officials said he had not been summoned back by Francis, but had returned on his own volition.

"It is now a given that this meeting will be crucial and in some senses dramatic," Franca Giansoldati, Vaticanist for Italy's Messaggero daily said when the news of the private audience broke.

The cardinal had been given extended leave in 2017 to return to Australia and clear his name of accusations he molested two choirboys in the 1990s.

Pell was convicted in December 2018 of sexually abusing the choirboys when he was the archbishop of Melbourne.

He strenuously denied the charges and the High Court in Australia overturned his conviction in April this year after hearing his second appeal.

The former Vatican treasurer had in the meantime spent more than a year in prison.

"LOOK HIM IN THE EYE"

Pell, 79, returned to Rome on Sep 30, and the ex-economy minister had told priest friends "he could not wait to look the pope in the eye", Giansoldati wrote.

"That obscure phrase hid the bitterness of a cardinal who had been unable to count - during that terrible time - on a word of comfort, of support, of friendship from the pope," she added.

Although Pell was supposed to observe a 14-day isolation period, the Australian "prince of the church" was photographed recently at a cafe terrace near the Vatican.

The cardinal is still facing a civil suit brought by the father of one choirboy who died in 2014.

A report released in May after a top-level Australian inquiry said Pell was aware of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in Australia as far back as the 1970s and failed to seek the removal of accused priests.

RETURNING IN THE MIDST OF A SCANDAL

Pell returned to find a swirling financial corruption scandal implicating half a dozen Holy See employees, including one of his Vatican nemeses, Cardinal Angelo Becciu.



The influential Italian cardinal was forced to resign by the pope following accusations of embezzlement and nepotism.

It was not immediately clear whether the timing of Pell's return was significant, but the Australian had sent the pope a message congratulating him on ousting Becciu.

The Corriere della Sera, Italy's best-selling daily, said recently an investigation at the Vatican had unearthed suspect money transfers which allegedly pointed to Becciu being behind a plot to smear Pell.

Pell has suggested, without evidence, that his prosecution was linked to his efforts to clean up the Vatican’s finances.

For seven years, Becciu largely controlled the Vatican Secretariat of State's multi-million-euro asset portfolio and donations from the faithful.



The Corriere della Sera said that Becciu had transferred €700,000 (US$830,000) to Australia to pay for witnesses against Pell - a charge Becciu has vehemently denied.

An anonymous witness in Australia also told local media the allegation was false.