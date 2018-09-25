Portugal agrees to receive 10 migrants from rescue ship Aquarius 2

LISBON: Portugal has agreed with France and Spain to receive 10 of 58 migrants from the rescue ship Aquarius 2, which is in the Mediterranean waiting to dock.

Portugal's interior ministry said in a statement it had agreed to take the migrants as part of a "response of solidarity to the flow of migrants seeking to reach Europe across the Mediterranean."

France refused to allow the Aquarius 2 to dock in the port of Marseille on Tuesday. It is currently in the sea near Malta.

