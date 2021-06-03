Portugal removed from UK's 'green list' over COVID-19 mutation risk, minister says

LONDON: Britain has removed Portugal from its "green list" of countries that do not require quarantine on return due to rising case numbers and the risk of a mutation of the Indian variation, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said.

"The positivity rate has nearly doubled since the last review in Portugal," he told broadcasters on Thursday.

"And (...) there's a sort of Nepal mutation of the so-called Indian variant which has been detected and we just don't know the potential for that to be a vaccine defeating mutation."

