Portugal suspends visas for Iranians, cites security reasons

LISBON: Portugal has suspended the issuance of entry visas for Iranian nationals for unspecified security reasons, Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

Answering a question from a committee member on whether such move had been taken, Santos Silva said during the televised meeting: "Yes, we suspended those for security reasons ... I will provide explanations later, but not publicly."

The chairman declared the meeting closed after about two hours without further off-camera testimony.

Foreign ministry officials had no immediate and nobody was available for comment in the Iranian embassy in Lisbon.

