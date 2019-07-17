Portugal suspends visas for Iranians, cites security reasons
LISBON: Portugal has suspended the issuance of entry visas for Iranian nationals for unspecified security reasons, Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.
Answering a question from a committee member on whether such move had been taken, Santos Silva said during the televised meeting: "Yes, we suspended those for security reasons ... I will provide explanations later, but not publicly."
The chairman declared the meeting closed after about two hours without further off-camera testimony.
Foreign ministry officials had no immediate and nobody was available for comment in the Iranian embassy in Lisbon.