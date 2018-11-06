Grandmother wins US$198m US Powerball jackpot

IOWA: A single grandmother from Iowa has come forward to claim her share of the nearly US$700 million Powerball jackpot from last month, according to AP news agency.

Lottery officials introduced Lerynne West, of Redfield, to the world on Monday (Nov 5) less than two weeks after her winning numbers were drawn, the report added.

She'll be sharing the US$688 million prize with a New York City resident, who has yet to come forward.

According to AP, her half of the jackpot – the third-largest prize in the 26-year history of the game – is US$343.9 million annuity, or a US$198.1 million lump-sum option.

The New York winner purchased their ticket at a bodega in West Harlem. West bought hers at a Casey's General Store in central Iowa. The 51-year-old has opted to receive the lump sum option.

The odds of winning the Powerball for the Oct 27 drawing were 292.2 million to one.

The health insurance worker plans to use the cash on her three daughters and six grandchildren, and is working to set up an organization for grieving parents, dubbed the Callum Foundation, AP reported.

West said she named the organization after one of her grandsons, who lived just one day after being born prematurely.