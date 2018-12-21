Powerful quake strikes off Russia's far east: USGS

MOSCOW: A major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck off Russia's far east on Thursday (Dec 20), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, although Russian news agencies carried no immediate reports of damage from the sparsely populated area.

The quake off Russia's Kamchatka peninsula, which was initially measured at 7.8 before being revised downwards, struck 82 kilometres west of Nikolskoye at a depth of nine kilometres, it said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said hazardous tsunami waves from the earthquake were possible within 300 kilometres of the epicentre along the coasts of Russia.

