US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump was impeached in a historic vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (Dec 18), setting up a Senate trial on removing him from office after three turbulent years.

The majority of lawmakers in the Democratic-majority House voted to impeach the 45th US president on two charges – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – making him just the third occupant of the White House in American history to be impeached.



House Democrats accuse Trump, 73, of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the November 2020 election. Trump is also accused of obstructing the House investigation by directing administration officials and agencies not to comply with subpoenas for testimony and documents related to impeachment.



A January trial in the Senate is expected, but with Trump's Republicans holding a 53-47 seat edge, his conviction and removal from office is unlikely.



While the House twice previously voted to impeach presidents - Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868 - no president has ever been removed from office via impeachment.



"HE GAVE US NO CHOICE": PELOSI

Before the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi read the US Pledge of Allegiance, then said: "Today we are here to defend democracy for the people," to applause from fellow Democratic lawmakers.



As the debate unfolded, Trump on Twitter called the proceedings "AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA" and on his party. Trump, who has denied wrongdoing, later added of Pelosi: "Will go down in history as worst Speaker."



"If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the president's reckless actions make impeachment necessary," Pelosi said, adding that "he gave us no choice".

"It is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections - the basis of our democracy," she said.

In speeches on the House floor, Republicans defended the president and accused Democrats of seeking to use an unfair, rigged process to nullify the results of the 2016 election in which Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton. The House voted down a Republican bid to adjourn and a motion accusing Democrats of violating the chamber's rules.



Republican Representative Mike Rogers said: "The matter before the House today is based solely on a fundamental hatred of our president. It's a sham, a witch hunt - and it's tantamount to a coup against the duly elected president of the United States."

The debate underscored the deep divide in Congress over Trump's conduct during his tumultuous presidency and the larger political schism dividing the United States.

Republican Representative Mike Kelly compared the impeachment to the Japanese attack on Hawaii's Pearl Harbor in 1941, calling the House proceedings another "date that will live in infamy", similar to the words Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt used to describe the raid that killed about 2,400 people and led to America's entry into World War II.

