President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate Maldives' new president

SINGAPORE: Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written congratulatory letters to newly inaugurated Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement on Saturday (Nov 17).

The 54-year-old was sworn in Saturday as the new president of the Maldives after the opposition united to dislodge pro-China strongman leader Abdulla Yameen in September elections.

Solih emerged as common opposition candidate as all key dissidents were either jailed or forced into exile by Yameen who took power following a controversial run-off in 2013.

In her letter, Mdm Halimah wished Solih continued good health, and every success in his new appointment.

"Singapore and the Maldives enjoy warm and friendly relations. I am confident that in the years ahead, we will continue to strengthen the ties between our two countries," she added.

In a separate congratulatory letter, Mr Lee said that Solih's victory "carries the hopes and aspirations of the Maldivian people".

"I am confident that under your leadership, the Maldives will make greater progress in achieving growth and prosperity," he said.

"I look forward to working with you to further deepen relations between our countries," he added.