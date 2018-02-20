President Halimah Yacob offers condolences to Iranian president after plane crash

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob wrote to Iran's President Hassan Rouhani following the plane crash in central Iran last Sunday (Feb 18).

Aseman Airlines flight EP3704 disappeared in the Zagros range on Sunday morning, around 45 minutes after taking off from Tehran with 66 people on board.



In a letter dated Feb 20 and addressed to Iran's President Rouhani, President Halimah said that she was "saddened" to learn about the "tragic crash".

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend our deepest condolences to Your Excellency, the families of the victims, and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved during this difficult period." the letter read.

