President Halimah Yacob, PM Lee offer condolences to Russian leaders after plane crash

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, respectively, following the deadly plane crash near Moscow on Sunday (Feb 11) that killed 71 people.

The Saratov Airlines plane crashed near Moscow as it was headed for Orsk. Everyone on board the plane was killed, making it one of Russia's worst ever aviation disasters.



In a letter dated Feb 12 and addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Halimah said that she was "deeply saddened" to learn about the crash and the "tragic loss" of the passengers and crew members on board the flight.

"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey our deepest condolences to you and the people of Russia.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims," the letter read.

Separately, in a letter dated Feb 13, Mr Lee wrote to Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to offer his "deepest condolences".

"I extend my deepest condolences to you, to the families of the victims, and the people of the Russian Federation on the crash of the Saratov Airlines plane on 11 February 2018.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy during this difficult period," said Mr Lee in the letter.

