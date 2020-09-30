WATCH LIVE at 9am: Donald Trump, Joe Biden go head-to-head in first presidential election debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden face off in the first of their three scheduled presidential election debates on Wednesday (Sep 30) morning Singapore time.

With more than a million Americans already casting early ballots and time running out to change minds or influence the small sliver of undecided voters, the stakes are enormous as the two White House candidates take the stage five weeks before the Nov 3 election.





Before they'd even met on the stage in Cleveland for the first of three 90-minute live television showdowns, Biden made public his tax returns to capitalise on reports that the billionaire Trump avoided paying almost any federal income taxes for years.

