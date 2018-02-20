Presidents of Russia, Turkey, Iran to meet in April in Turkey - RIA cites Kremlin

Preparations are under way for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to meet in April in Turkey, RIA news agency said on Monday.

MOSCOW: Preparations are under way for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to meet in April in Turkey, RIA news agency said on Monday.

The agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The three countries' foreign ministers are due to meet in Kazakhstan in two weeks to prepare the ground for an Istanbul summit on Syria, the TASS news agency reported earlier on Monday, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Polina Ivanova; editing by John Stonestreet)