Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, leaves hospital

LONDON: Britain's Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday (Dec 24) where he had been receiving treatment since Friday and was expected to join other members of the royal family for their Christmas celebrations.

Philip, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh, walked out of the King Edward VII Hospital and shook hands with a nurse before getting in the front passenger seat of a Range Rover car and being driven away.

He was expected to join other senior members of the royal family who are gathering at the Sandringham estate in eastern England.

Philip had been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure for treatment for a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.



The 93-year-old queen travelled to Sandringham on Friday.

It was not clear if Philip will accompany her to a Christmas Day church service on Wednesday, which he missed last year.

Philip retired from public life in August 2017, although he has occasionally appeared at official engagements since.

He spent Christmas of 2011 in hospital after an operation to clear a blocked artery and he missed the end of celebrations to mark his wife's 60th year on the throne in 2012 after being hospitalised with a bladder infection.

In 2013, the Greek-born former naval officer underwent "an exploratory operation following abdominal investigations."

He was admitted to hospital in 2017 for treatment for an infection, also arising from a pre-existing condition, and last year spent 10 days in hospital for hip-replacement surgery.

In January this year, the prince was unhurt when his Land Rover flipped over after a collision with another car near Sandringham. He gave up his driving licence after police gave him a warning for driving without wearing a seat belt.