Prince Philip admitted to hospital: Buckingham Palace

Britain&apos;s Prince Philip stepping down from his role as Colonel-in-Chief for the Rifles in Wind
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Philip arrives for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles at Windsor Castle in Britain on Jul 22, 2020. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via Reuters)
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday (Feb 16) evening as a precautionary measure, Buckingham Palace said.

"The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," the statement said. 

The prince, who is aged 99, was admitted to hospital for a short period at the end of 2019.

He is rarely seen in public after he stepped down from official engagements in August 2017.

According to Reuters, a royal source said Prince Philip travelled by car to hospital and it was not an emergency admission. 

The source said Prince Philip does not have a COVID-19 related illness and that he was feeling unwell for a short period.

The Greek-born former naval officer has had several stays in hospital over the last decade, including treatment for an infection in 2017 and hip replacement surgery.

The queen, 94, remains at Windsor Castle near London, where the pair have been staying during Britain's coronavirus pandemic. Both received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier in January.

Source: Reuters/lk

