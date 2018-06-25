Prince William lands in Israel, first official British royal visit to Holy Land

BEN-GURION AIRPORT, Israel: Prince William arrived in Israel on Monday to begin the first official visit to the Holy Land by a member of the British royal family.

His Royal Air Force plane landed at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion Airport and he will travel on to Jerusalem at the start of four-day trip that will include a visit to the occupied Palestinian territories.

(Reporting by Rami Amichay; Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)