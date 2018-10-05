Probe opened in France after Interpol chief reported missing - sources

French police opened an investigation after the wife of Interpol director Meng Hongwei reported her husband missing, police sources said on Friday.

Meng's wife, who lives in Lyon, where Interpol is based, contacted the police after not hearing from her husband since he travelled to China in late September, the sources said.

Calls to an Interpol spokeswoman went unanswered.

Meng used to be Vice Minister of Public Security in China, according to Interpol's website.

(Reporting by Reuters bureau in Paris; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Richard Lough)