Prodigy's Keith Flint, Firestarter singer, dies aged 49

LONDON: Keith Flint, the British musician who sang the vocals for The Prodigy's hits such as Firestarter and Breathe, has died aged 49.

Flint became one of the best known faces of 1990s British electronic music, performing apparently random dance moves often with eccentric hair cuts.

"I'm a firestarter, twisted firestarter," he sang in the 1996 hit.

"I'm the self inflicted, mind detonator, yeah."

Police were called to an address in Essex, eastern England, shortly after 8.10am on Monday (Mar 4).

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene," a police spokesman said.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."