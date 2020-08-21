Progressive drop in COVID-19 cases in southern US states, says CDC director

WASHINGTON: Southern US states, which were hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, are seeing a progressive drop in coronavirus cases, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday (Aug 20).

"Hopefully, by this week and next week we will see the death rate really start to drop (across the country)," CDC Director Robert Redfield said in an interview to the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The United States has more than 5 million cases of confirmed coronavirus infections, the highest in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

However, Redfield warned that data from 21 US states showed there was no drop in coronavirus cases for states such as Nebraska and Oklahoma.

"We don't need to have a third wave in the heartlands, we need to prevent that."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram