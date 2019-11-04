Protesters block roads in Beirut, other parts of Lebanon

BEIRUT: Protesters blocked roads in Beirut and in other parts of Lebanon on Monday (Nov 4), pressing a wave of demonstrations that have paralysed the country for more than two weeks.

Demonstrators have been protesting against Lebanon's ruling elite since Oct 17, leading to the resignation of Saad al-Hariri as prime minister last week.

A number of main roads were blocked in the capital Beirut, witnesses said. Schools were cancelled for a third week.

The National News Agency said protesters had blocked roads in other areas including the northern city of Tripoli and south of Beirut in the Khalde area on the main highway to the southern Lebanon.

The unprecedented nationwide protests have tipped Lebanon into political turmoil as it grapples with the worst economic crisis since the 1975 to 1990 civil war.

