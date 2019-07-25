Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello resigns after weeks of mass protests

SAN JUAN: Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello on Wednesday (Jul 25) said he would resign after almost two weeks of protests calling for him to step down over a scandal involving offensive chat messages and government corruption that rocked the island.

"I announce that I will be resigning from the governor's post effective Friday, Aug 2 at 5pm," Rossello said, in a video broadcast by the government.



"I feel that to continue in this position would make it difficult for the success that I have achieved to endure."

During the video, he listed his accomplishments, ranging from creating new industries to promoting equal pay for women.



Rossello said he would stay in his position until Aug 2 when Puerto Rico Secretary of Justice Wanda Vazquez would take over as governor.

Police officers stand guard in front of demonstrators during ongoing protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

The first-term governor announced his resignation three days after he failed on Sunday to soothe critics' concerns by vowing not to seek re-election next year and giving up the leadership of his political party.



Packed with protesters awaiting the announcement, San Juan’s historic Old City erupted in joy when news broke that Rossello, whose administration has been dogged by allegations of corruption, was stepping down.

The blocks directly outside the governor’s mansion were filled with thousands of dancing Puerto Ricans. They waved flags and lit fireworks, as chants of “Fight yes, Surrender No,” rang out.

“Man it’s amazing, man, it’s wonderful, man I’m so happy," said 19-year-old Leonardo Elias Natal. "It’s time to wake up and I’m so proud of my country."

Others, like Elias Natal’s girlfriend, were more measured.

“I’m really, really, really, really happy, but I know we need to stay right here, screaming,” said Julie Rivera, 21, already planning to return on Thursday to protest against the woman Rossello tapped to succeed him.

Puerto Rico Secretary of Justice Wanda Vazquez, a 59-year-old former district attorney, was too close to Rossello, according to Rivera.

VILLAIN TO SOME, FALL GUY TO OTHERS

The island was hit with back-to-back 2017 hurricanes that killed thousands of people and wreaked widespread destruction just months after the US territory filed for bankruptcy.

Weary of crisis and a decade-long recession, Puerto Ricans were angered when US authorities on Jul 10 accused two former Rossello administration officials of pocketing federal money through government contracts.

The final straw for many on the island came Jul 13 when Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism published 889 pages of chat messages between Rossello and 11 close allies.

In messages between November 2018 and January 2019 the group made offensive and sometimes violent statements about female political opponents, gay singer Ricky Martin and ordinary Puerto Ricans.

The chats tapped into simmering resentment towards the island's political elites, seen as being out of touch by many Puerto Ricans. It drew about 500,000 people onto a San Juan highway on Monday to demand that Rossello quit.

Another massive demonstration was planned for Saturday.

Rossello also faced the twin threats of an investigation by the island's Department of Justice and political impeachment by its legislature.

Puerto Rico's lower house president on Wednesday said the impeachment process has begun after an independent panel of lawyers he commissioned found that four felonies and one misdemeanour may have been committed in the chats.

But not all Puerto Ricans were delighted at Rossello's fall.

Ricky Shub, 33, agreed that the former scientist should step down. But he said Rossello has become a lightning rod for decades of pent up anger toward corrupt governors.

"He's taking the fall for a bunch of past governors that put us in this position," said Shub, watching the celebrations in the old city from his friend's roof deck. "Everyone here is right to do what they're doing, but they should have done it 20 years ago."