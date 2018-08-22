Putin - Russia must strengthen its military infrastructure due to NATO

NATO is moving its military infrastructure closer to the Russian border and Russia needs to strengthen its own infrastructure in response, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

He spoke at a news conference after talks with Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.

Putin also said NATO was refusing to discuss rules for military flights with Russia.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

