Putin - Russia must strengthen its military infrastructure due to NATO
SOCHI, Russia: NATO is moving its military infrastructure closer to the Russian border and Russia needs to strengthen its own infrastructure in response, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
He spoke at a news conference after talks with Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.
Putin also said NATO was refusing to discuss rules for military flights with Russia.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Polina Nikolskaya; editing by John Stonestreet)