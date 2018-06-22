Putin, Moon agree that Trump-Kim summit to help denuclearisation

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The leaders of Russia and South Korea agree that last week's historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would contribute to denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

MOSCOW: The leaders of Russia and South Korea agree that last week's historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would contribute to denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Putin, who was holding talks with Moon in Moscow, added that the situation on the Korean peninsula was gradually improving.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alison Williams)