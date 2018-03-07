Putin, Rouhani and Erdogan to meet for talks in April - TASS cites Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet for talks in April, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Wednesday.

Russia, Turkey and Iran cooperate closely on Syria and it is likely that the situation there would be one of the main topics of any talks.

