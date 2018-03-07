Putin, Rouhani and Erdogan to meet for talks in April - TASS cites Kremlin

Putin, Rouhani and Erdogan to meet for talks in April - TASS cites Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet for talks in April, the TASS news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Wednesday.

Iran&apos;s President Rouhani together with his counterparts Russia&apos;s Putin and Turkey&apos;s
FILE PHOTO: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani together with his counterparts Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan attend a joint news conference following their meeting in Sochi, Russia November 22, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia, Turkey and Iran cooperate closely on Syria and it is likely that the situation there would be one of the main topics of any talks.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Source: Reuters

