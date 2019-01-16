Putin, Turkey's Erdogan to discuss US pullout from Syria next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks in Moscow next week to discuss Syria in light of the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russia also intends to propose holding a three-way summit on Syria in Russia with Iran and Turkey, Ushakov told reporters at a briefing.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth, Editing by William Maclean)

Source: Reuters

