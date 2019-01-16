Putin, Turkey's Erdogan to discuss US pullout from Syria next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks in Moscow next week to discuss Syria in light of the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks in Moscow next week to discuss Syria in light of the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

Russia also intends to propose holding a three-way summit on Syria in Russia with Iran and Turkey, Ushakov told reporters at a briefing.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth, Editing by William Maclean)