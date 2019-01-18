Putin accuses Kosovo of stirring tensions by setting up its own army

World

Putin accuses Kosovo of stirring tensions by setting up its own army

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused authorities in Kosovo of taking a series of provocative steps, including deciding to set up its own army, a move he said had ratcheted up tensions with Serbia and could destabilise the region.

Russia&apos;s President Vladimir Putin visits Serbia
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (not pictured) in Belgrade, Serbia, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Bookmark

BELGRADE: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused authorities in Kosovo of taking a series of provocative steps, including deciding to set up its own army, a move he said had ratcheted up tensions with Serbia and could destabilise the region.

Putin was speaking at a news conference in Belgrade after holding talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Putin said he thought Kosovo's decision to set up an army was illegal.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade and Polina Ivanova and Christian Lowe in Moscow; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark