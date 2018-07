Putin and Abbas to discuss US embassy transfer to Jerusalem

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow on Saturday, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Friday.

They are expected to discuss the Middle East, bilateral projects and the transfer of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Ushakov said.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)