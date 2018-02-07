Putin and Palestinian leader Abbas to discuss new peace talks format - Ifax

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas plan to discuss a possible new mediation mechanism to replace the Middle East Quartet, the Interfax news agency said on Wednesday, citing a Palestinian diplomat in Russia.

FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Nemenov/Pool

The discussion would take place when the two meet in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Feb. 12, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, a Palestinian envoy in Moscow, was cited as saying.

