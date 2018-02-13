Putin and Trump discussed North Korea by phone on Monday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed North Korea by phone on Monday, but the discussion was not in-depth, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

He also said that Trump offered U.S. help to Russia in investigating a fatal plane crash on Sunday which killed 71 people on board.

