Putin and Turkey's Erdogan to hold talks in Russia soon - Kremlin

World

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it expected Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to visit Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin soon, but that no date had yet been agreed.

FILE PHOTO - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets members of parliament from his ruling AK Party
FILE PHOTO - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) as he arrives at a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Russia and Turkey are both major players in the conflict in Syria and in September reached a demilitarisation deal that staved off a Syrian army offensive against the Idlib region.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Andrew Osborn and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

