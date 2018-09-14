Putin discusses Syria's Idlib with Russia's security council - RIA

President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria's rebel-held Idlib with members of Russia's Security Council on Friday, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria's rebel-held Idlib with members of Russia's Security Council on Friday, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

Putin told the Security Council he was concerned by militant activity in the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying.

