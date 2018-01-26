Putin has no plans so far to attend Syria peace congress - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to attend a Syria peace congress in the Russian city of Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Peskov said the congress which Russia will host next week will be important but will not find a definitive political solution to the Syria crisis.

