Putin has no plans so far to attend Syria peace congress - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to attend a Syria peace congress in the Russian city of Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during a news briefing on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Peskov said the congress which Russia will host next week will be important but will not find a definitive political solution to the Syria crisis.

