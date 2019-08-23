Putin orders reciprocal Russian response to US missile test

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (Aug 23) told the Defence Ministry and other government agencies to analyse the threat posed by a new US missile test and to prepare a reciprocal response.

The Pentagon said on Monday it had tested a conventionally-configured cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500km of flight, the first such test since the United States pulled out of a major arms control treaty with Russia on Aug 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Putin said Russia could not stand idly by, and that US talk of deploying new missiles in the Asia-Pacific region "affects our core interests as it is close to Russia's borders", according to a transcript of his remarks on the Kremlin website.

"As you know, we have never wanted, do not want and will not get involved in a costly, destructive arms race," Putin said.

