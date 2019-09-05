Putin rebuffs call by Japan's Abe to sign World War II peace treaty

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the sideline of Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sep 5, 2019. (Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters)

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Thursday (Sep 5) that Tokyo's military ties with the United States and many other issues made it hard for Japan and Russia to sign a World War II peace treaty.

Putin made the comment at an economic forum in Russia's Far East after Abe called on him to resolve a row between the countries over a disputed chain of islands that has prevented the two countries signing a peace treaty.

The Russian leader said he hoped that a peace treaty could be signed in future however, and that the two countries could eventually resolve their long-running differences.

Moscow has repeatedly raised concerns about US military systems being deployed on Japanese territory.

Source: Reuters/ga

