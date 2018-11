The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Italy will be agreed via diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

MOSCOW: The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Italy will be agreed via diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte invited Putin to Italy during his official visit to Moscow last month.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Gareth Jones)