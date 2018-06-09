Putin says ball in US's court for improvement in ties: Ifax

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he hoped Moscow's relations with Washington would improve, but that the ball was in the United States' court, the Interfax news agency reported.

"I hope (an improvement in ties) also takes place. At any rate, we are ready for it. I think the ball is in the Americans' court," Putin was quoted as saying by Interfax.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter)