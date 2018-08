Putin says China's Xi to visit Russia in Sept. - agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Chinese President Xi Jinping would visit Russia in September, Russian news agencies RIA and Tass reported on Wednesday.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Chinese President Xi Jinping would visit Russia in September, Russian news agencies RIA and Tass reported on Wednesday.

Xi will visit eastern Russian city of Vladivostok where he will take part in an economic forum, Putin was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Catherine Evans)