Putin says North Korean leader can visit Russia anytime

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could visit Russia at any time that was convenient for him.

Putin's comments came days after the Kremlin said it had sent Kim Jong Un a letter of invitation to visit Russia.

